Terrorist attacks in Pakistan increase by 51% after Taliban took over Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-Pakistan witnessed a record 51 per cent increase in terrorist attacks in one year after theTaliban got power in Afghanistan.



As many as 433 people were killed and 719 injured in 250 attacks in Pakistan between August 15, 2021, and August 14, 2022, Dawn news reported citing the data released by Islamabad-based think tank, Pak Institute of Peace Studies (Pips).

In comparison, Pips said, the country witnessed 165 attacks that killed 294 people and injured 598 others from August 2020 to August 14, 2021.

These were some of the findings shared in the fifth issue of Pips’ Paper Series released on Wednesday.

The purpose of these analytical papers is to expand the knowledge base of key stakeholders on Pakistan’s Afghan perspective, and its role and interest in Afghan peace and reconciliation.

“The mindless jubilation over Taliban victory is now turning into a rude shock because the evolving security situation under the erratic Taliban rule indicates Pakistan is about to face yet another ordeal viz-a-viz terrorism,” the think tank said.

