English
International Shia News Agency

Indonesia: Giant dome collapses as fire engulfs mosque in Jakarta

0
Giant dome collapses

SHAFAQNA-A giant dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia collapsed following a major fire.

The dome of the mosque was engulfed by a fire on Wednesday afternoon that caused huge damage to the mosque, local media outlet Kompas.com reported.

According to the head of the mosque, Muhammad Subki, the fire broke out when workers of a construction company were busy with renovation work.

“The fire began to appear from the top of the dome and then spread to other areas, but so far it’s not cleared what caused the fire,” said Subki.

He added the fire spread very quickly due to strong wind and engulfed a large part of the mosque.

A video going viral on social media showed the dome collapsing and spewing a huge column of black smoke into the sky.

Source :aa 

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Indonesia: Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Fitr after Coronavirus pandemic

Related posts

Indonesia: Issuance of ‘Halal Certificates’ require SIHALAL registration

asadian

Sweden: Attackers Throw Stones At Mosque

asadian

Afghanistan: Explosion at Mosque kills at least 18

asadian

Italy: Muslims & Christians cleaned streets around the biggest European Mosque

asadian

India: Mosque bulldozed late on Monday night

asadian

USA: Fatima Al-Zahra (SA) Mosque in New York targeted in hate crime

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.