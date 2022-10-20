Indonesia: Giant dome collapses as fire engulfs mosque in Jakarta

SHAFAQNA-A giant dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia collapsed following a major fire.

The dome of the mosque was engulfed by a fire on Wednesday afternoon that caused huge damage to the mosque, local media outlet Kompas.com reported.

According to the head of the mosque, Muhammad Subki, the fire broke out when workers of a construction company were busy with renovation work.

“The fire began to appear from the top of the dome and then spread to other areas, but so far it’s not cleared what caused the fire,” said Subki.

He added the fire spread very quickly due to strong wind and engulfed a large part of the mosque.

A video going viral on social media showed the dome collapsing and spewing a huge column of black smoke into the sky.

