France: Macron visits Grand Mosque in Paris to mark its 100th anniversary

SHAFAQNA-French President Emmanuel Macron visited Paris’ central mosque on Wednesday to mark 100 years since it was built.

Macron was greeted by the Mosque’s rector, Chems-Eddine Hafiz, before inspecting an exhibition about the mosque’s history. Hafiz was awarded with the insignia of the Legion of Honour by Macron, France’s highest civilian honour.

The ceremony was also attended by Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin, and Army Minister, Sebastien Lecornu. Macron also unveiled a plaque marking France’s “recognition” of the sacrifices made by Muslim soldiers during World War 1.

The Grand Mosque is the oldest mosque in Metropolitan France and one of the largest in the country. It was inaugurated during the interwar years in the 1920s to honour the 70,000 Muslims who died fighting for France in the war.

