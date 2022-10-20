World Cup 2022: Seven foods that are distinctly Qatari

SHAFAQNA-Thousands of people start to flock to Qatar during World Cup 2022, it’s only natural that many will want to indulge in some of the country’s local and traditional cuisine.

However, Qatar may be home to as many cuisines as it is to nationalities. From Filipino chicken adobo tenderised with vinegar to crispy Indian dosas filled with spiced potatoes, Qatar’s food choices are representative of its 2.3 million-strong expat population, with specialist restaurants serving foods from back home, wherever home once was.

Workers and investors started arriving on this tiny peninsula in the 1950s, first to build Qatar and then to stay on and work there. At 132 square kilometres it is one of the smallest countries in the world, and today also one of the richest, with an international food scene.

There are cafes and restaurants serving Ghanaian spiced jollof rice, Uzbek manti dumplings, Indonesian nasi goreng, Italian burrata drizzled with truffle oil – food for all palates and budgets.

Away from the global food scene, classic Qatari meals are usually one-pot dishes cooked using foods that were traditionally sourced locally on land and sea, with fish featuring in summer meals and meat in the winter months.

Source: middleeasteye