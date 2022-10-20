English
Imported cheese from non-Muslim countries/ The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwa

cheese from non-Muslim countries
SHAFAQNA– The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question on imported cheese from non-Muslim countries.

Question & Answer

Question: (In the case of) imported cheese from non-Muslim countries, if it is known to contain rennet (anfahah) from a calf or a young goat, or an animal enzyme, is it permissible to consume it?

Answer: There is no objection in consuming them.

Related Fatwas

Question: What about imported cheese from non-Muslim countries, if I do not exactly know the way it was made and its ingredients?

Answer: It is permissible for you to eat it.

Question: Some of the cheese products manufactured in non-Muslim countries contain rennet extracted from the calf or other animals. We do not know whether the rennet was taken from the animal that was slaughtered according to Islamic laws; neither do we know that it has transformed into something else. So is it permissible to eat such cheese?

Answer: There is no problem in eating such cheese.

Question: What is the ruling of the consumption of dairy products (e.g. milk, cheese, yoghurt, ice cream, etc) imported from non-Muslim countries, for example, China, India, etc, with the possibility of them being prepared by people of various faiths?

Answer: There is no objection in consuming them, and its not necessary to investigate further regards to its preparation,

