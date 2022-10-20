Imported cheese from non-Muslim countries/ The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwa

Question: What about imported cheese from non-Muslim countries, if I do not exactly know the way it was made and its ingredients? Answer : It is permissible for you to eat it.

Question: Some of the cheese products manufactured in non-Muslim countries contain rennet extracted from the calf or other animals. We do not know whether the rennet was taken from the animal that was slaughtered according to Islamic laws; neither do we know that it has transformed into something else. So is it permissible to eat such cheese? Answer : There is no problem in eating such cheese.