Pakistan: Election commission disqualifies Imran Khan from holding public office

SHAFAQNA- Pakistan’s Election Commission (ECP) on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office for five years.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party immediately rejected Friday’s ruling and called on supporters to take to the streets.

Faisal Fareed Chaudhry, part of the PTI’s legal team, told Al Jazeera they were awaiting the detailed verdict before filing an appeal to the Islamabad High Court. He also said they planned to question the commission’s scope to deliver such a verdict. “We will challenge their jurisdiction, their mandate in issuing this decision,” he said.

The case against Khan was filed in August by a member of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), contending that the former prime minister had bought gifts given by foreign dignitaries from the state gift depository (also called Toshakhana) but did not disclose the assets in declarations submitted to the commission.

