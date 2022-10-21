Afghanistan: Continued Taliban Pressure on Hazara Shias

SHAFAQNA- In the past more than a year that the Taliban group has ruled Afghanistan, the political and military pressures on the Hazara Shias have been increasing in this country.

During this period, the Taliban group has carried out actions against the Hazara Shias in different parts of Afghanistan, which has led to the displacement of thousands of families, the killing of civilians, and the usurpation of people’s property and assets.

The biggest example of these pressures and actions was the campaign to Balkhab city in Sarpul province in northern Afghanistan, which led to the displacement of more than 27,000 people, according to UN statistics.

The second biggest example was the forced migration of more than 700 families in Gizab city of Daykundi province by the order of the former governor of the Taliban group for this province.

In other provinces of Afghanistan, such actions have been taken many times by the Taliban group, and Hazara families have been forced to leave their homes, land and lives and become displaced.

These measures have always been accompanied by violence and death threats, and in the latest case, it has started in Behsud city, Maidan Wardak province.

Burning houses in Behsood

In the past three days, the Taliban group has sent a convoy of its soldiers to the city of Hase II Behsood in Maidan Wardak province.

The exact purpose of sending these forces has not yet been announced by the Taliban group, and it is not clear for what purpose they were sent to this city. But local sources say they are digging into people’s houses, harassing people and setting several houses on fire.

According to local sources, Taliban militants have so far set fire to at least three houses in “Teke ​​To” and “Ablis” areas of Hesa II Behsood city. These sources also inform about the torture of the local residents by the soldiers of the Taliban group and say that they shot the hands of some residents of this area.

They say that after injuring the residents of Hesa II Behsood, the Taliban soldiers prevented them from going to the hospital and did not allow their wounds to be treated.

According to international laws, killing and harassing civilians and creating obstacles to the treatment of wounded people can be considered a crime against humanity, and the perpetrators must be held accountable in international courts.

However, despite many lawsuits, international organizations have not investigated the crimes against Hazara Shias in Afghanistan, especially by the Taliban group, independently and within the framework of the Genocide Convention and other international laws.

Source: Shafaqna Persian