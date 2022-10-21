World Cup 2022: Less than 1 month remaining

SHAFAQNA- Less than a month remaining until the opening kick-off of the top-tier international football contest, Qatar 2022.

Qatar 2022, the first World Cup ever to be held during the Northern Hemisphere winter, will take place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

Normally FIFA World Cup tournaments are held during the summer in the Northern Hemisphere and come after the end of the football season in Europe.

But Qatar 2022 has been scheduled to be played in the autumn and winter due to the intense summer heat in Qatar. Following the final in December, the clubs will resume their 2022-23 campaigns. It will also be the first time that an Arab country hosts a World Cup.

In addition, Qatar 2022 will be the first World Cup in Asia since the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan, which was won by Brazil. Qatar is located in Western Asia on the north-eastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula.

Source: aa