English
International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: Less than 1 month remaining

0
World Cup 2022

SHAFAQNA- Less than a month remaining until the opening kick-off of the top-tier international football contest, Qatar 2022.

Qatar 2022, the first World Cup ever to be held during the Northern Hemisphere winter, will take place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

Normally FIFA World Cup tournaments are held during the summer in the Northern Hemisphere and come after the end of the football season in Europe.

But Qatar 2022 has been scheduled to be played in the autumn and winter due to the intense summer heat in Qatar. Following the final in December, the clubs will resume their 2022-23 campaigns. It will also be the first time that an Arab country hosts a World Cup.

In addition, Qatar 2022 will be the first World Cup in Asia since the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan, which was won by Brazil. Qatar is located in Western Asia on the north-eastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula.

Source: aa

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Qatar ready to host World Cup 2022

Related posts

World Cup 2022: Qatar strikes global security partnerships to prevent football crises

asadian

World Cup 2022: Seven foods that are distinctly Qatari

asadian

FIFA World Cup 2022 spectators can perform Umrah

asadian

Qatar ready to host World Cup 2022

asadian

Qatar To Host AFC Asian Cup 2023

asadian

World Cup 2022: Media reporting restrictions in Qatar

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.