Canada: Official of Quebec City mosque urges passage of gun law

SHAFAQNA-The co-founder of the Quebec City mosque where six worshippers were killed in a deadly shooting spree in 2017 urged Canadian lawmakers to toughen and pass a proposed gun bill.

Boufeldja Benabdallah said Bill C-21 should include a ban on assault-style semi-automatic weapons “that are not reasonably used for hunting. We don’t need weapons of war.”

Alexandre Bissonnette approached the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City on Jan. 29, 2017 as evening prayers ended. Attempting to unleash a barrage of bullets using a semi-automatic .223 rifle that fortunately jammed, he grabbed his 9-mm semi-automatic Glock handgun.

In under two minutes, he killed six worshippers and wounded 19, five seriously. It remains the worst shooting in a religious setting in Canadian history.

Source : aa

www.shafaqna.com