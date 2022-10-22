Removing of COVID-19 PCR test requirement or vaccination certificate to enter Syria

SHAFAQNA- Syrian Ministry of Health announced that Syrians and foreign citizens who want to enter Syria will exempt from conducting PCR test or offering the international certificate of vaccination.

According to Rusiya Al-yaum, Syrian Ministry of Health, by sending a circular letter to health departments in all provinces, announced that Syrians and foreign citizens who want to enter Syria will exempt from conducting COVID-19 PCR test or offering the international certificate of vaccination.

Syrian Ministry of Health announced the completion of necessary measures to execute the decision related to COVID-19 to all health departments.

Previously and in the last month, Syrian Ministry of Health had announced the exemption of offering COVID-19 PCR test for those that enter Syria from Lebanon.