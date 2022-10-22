Top Palestinian sharia judge: Islamic centers should declare trading with Zara clothing Haram

SHAFAQNA- Dr. Mahmoud Habbash, Supreme Sharia Judge in the Palestinian, called on the boycott of the products of Zara clothing and jewelry company all over the world until the cancellation of the contract of this company with its representative in the occupied territories.

Al-Habbash issued a fatwa and announced that any transaction with Zara clothing company is prohibited from now on.

He invited all Islamic institutions and organizations responsible for issuing fatwas around the world “to adopt the same position until the cancellation of the contract of this company with its Israeli representative, which supports terrorism.”

The famous clothing and jewelry company Zara in occupied Palestine announced that it will host an election political meeting in support of Itmar Ben Gower, an extreme member of the Israeli Knesset, who is known for his racist policies, especially his incitement to displace Palestinians.

This issue caused reactions from Palestinian circles and activists in social media called for launching campaigns to boycott the company’s products.

Source: Shafaqna Persian