Reopening of Tahrir Square in Baghdad after renovation+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Baghdad Municipality reopened Tahrir Square to citizens after renovation on Wednesday night.

In the new renovation, a dancing fountain and new greenery and lighting have been added to the collection and the symbol of freedom that was installed decades ago has also been repaired.

Tahrir Square has been the center of demonstrations and public gatherings since 2003, which has become symbolic in Iraq especially since 2019.

This square is located in the Bab al-Sharqi area in the center of Baghdad, and a large Monument called Freedom, by Javad Salim, has been installed in it since 1961.

Source: Middle East