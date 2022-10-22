English
International Shia News Agency

Reopening of Tahrir Square in Baghdad after renovation+ Photos

0

SHAFAQNA- Baghdad Municipality reopened Tahrir Square to citizens after renovation on Wednesday night.

In the new renovation, a dancing fountain and new greenery and lighting have been added to the collection and the symbol of freedom that was installed decades ago has also been repaired.

Tahrir Square has been the center of demonstrations and public gatherings since 2003, which has become symbolic in Iraq especially since 2019.

This square is located in the Bab al-Sharqi area in the center of Baghdad, and a large Monument called Freedom, by Javad Salim, has been installed in it since 1961.

Source: Middle East 

Related posts

Iraq: Biggest ancient site opened in Duhok [photos]

asadian

Russian Ambassador to Iraq visits Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine

asadian

4 Arab countries in world’s fastest economic growth list

asadian

Iraq: Parliament Elects Abdul Latif Rashid as New President

asadian

Iraq: First ancient dam registered in World Heritage List

asadian

Iraq: Measures taken to ensure security of Samarra pilgrims

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.