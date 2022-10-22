Iran’s FM: Iran received message from USA

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister said on Saturday (22 Oct 2022) that Iran has received the message from USA and will take steps within the red lines of the Islamic Republic.

Following a meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Hossein Amirabdollahian made remarks on the negotiations surrounding the removal of the imposed sanctions. Amirabdollahian, at the head of a high-ranking delegation, arrived in the Armenian capital on Thursday.

Iran will not make any concessions to the American side, he said, noting that the country will take actions based on the logic and within the framework of the agreement considering the red lines of the Islamic Republic. He went on to say, “We will never leave the negotiating table.”

A message has been received from the US three days ago, he said, adding that the Americans are in hurry to reach the agreement point with Iran.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com