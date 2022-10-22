Bahrainmirror: Bahrain finds no shame in hosting a dialogue on human coexistence

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain persecutes Shia community, finds no shame in hosting a dialogue on human coexistence, as if he wants to portray himself as one of the pillars of dialogue and coexistence in the world.

Persecuted groups fear that Bahrain’s king will use Pope’s visit to Bahrain to hide the other face of Bahrain’s image, where dozens have been killed, where there are thousands of Shia prisoners and death row inmates, and hundreds of families in exile, including Shia spiritual leader Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim.

In fact, chances are high that the Pope’s visit to Bahrain, without any stance taken in this regard even in secret, could send a negative message to the King that the propaganda has succeeded in enforcing his polished image as a tolerant man, and that that image cannot be easily altered.

This message could push the king to be stricter with the Shia community at home, which he is doing now despite promises he has made to Shia leaders regarding their demands to release detainees.

The papacy does not want to be at all a party to supporting hard-line rulers, but their agreement to have the pope visit Bahrain without taking any stance on the persecution of Shiites could mean that it is inadvertently playing a negative role in deepening Shia suffering.

A public stand taken by his Holiness supporting course correction in Bahrain could help break through a wall the king has built around himself, preventing him from listening to the cries of detainees, the tortured and persecuted in his country.

Source: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com