France: Muslim students often denied food options that fit their faith

SHAFAQNA- The problem of food in French school cafeterias is a headache for many parents of Muslim students. Citing their version of secularism, some mayors have decided not to offer alternative menus in school cafeterias.

This is the case in Tassin-la-Demi-Lune, a commune on the outskirts of Lyon, which since 2016 has mandated that only a single menu be offered for school meals.

And when the only meal offered is sometimes centered around pork, students who eat only halal or kosher – approved under Muslim or Jewish guidelines, respectively – have trouble getting enough to eat.

To get around this problem, some mayors have proposed an exclusively vegetarian menu, citing environmental concerns

These mayors have given the choice to parents with three possible menus: meat, fish, or vegetarian. The Grenoble City Hall asked parents to choose the menu they wanted, and 94% opted for fish or beef/chicken menus.

Children in those schools were able to choose their meals, unlike the situation created by other mayors who think that secularism means making Muslim and Jewish children either eat pork or go hungry.

Source: aa

