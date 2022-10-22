World Cup 2022: Qatar cancels Yemeni visas for tournament

SHAFAQNA- Qatar cancels Yemeni visas for World Cup 2022. Football fans from Yemen complain of Hayya card, being revoked with no explanation, potentially causing them to lose vast sums.

Al-Mashhad Al-Yemeni reported on Friday evening that citizens had told the publisher of their surprise after being notified the document had been rejected, despite having been previously approved.

The report included a screenshot of an email sent to a Yemeni football fan, stating: “Your request for a Hayya card has been declined.” No explanation was provided for the decision.

There has yet to be any official comment from Yemeni or Qatari authorities, or football’s governing body FIFA. Several Yemenis posted images on Twitter of their rejected Hayya application.

Source: middleeasteye