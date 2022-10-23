Opening ceremony of “Riyadh Entertainment Season” recorded in Guinness+ Video

SHAFAQNA- The opening ceremony of the third period of “Riyadh entertainment season” in Saudi Arabia was recorded in Guinness for the most drone flights in the sky for fireworks.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Entertainment Organization announced that the opening ceremony of this season, which was held on Friday night (October 21), was recorded in the Guinness Book of Records for witnessing the most simultaneous cases of drones flying in the sky.

The Saudi authorities have considered this season of Riyadh’s entertainment program, whose slogan is “beyond imagination”, as the biggest program in the Middle East and North Africa, and in which 15 centers are engaged in 108 entertainment programs and 65 days of fireworks.

These programs include shows, wrestling, boxing, music concerts, dances, street shows, children’s programs, food carnivals, mobile funfairs, circus.

The purpose of this program is to turn the Saudi capital into an important tourism and entertainment center in the world according to the Saudi Vision 2030 document.

This program was held for the first time in 2019 and had 10 million visitors that year.

Source: Middle East