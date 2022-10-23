All dams in southern Jordan dried up+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- A Jordanian official said that all the dams in the south of the country dried up due to the lack of rainfall.

The Secretary-General of the Jordan Valley Authority, Eng. Manar Mahasneh, confirmed the drying up of all the southern dams of this country.

Mahasneh said in a TV interview: “Al-Tanur Dam is one of the dams that dried up in 2017, but there was no media coverage at that time. In the summer season of 2019-2020, some rainwater entered this dam, but it dried up again in 2021. The situation of the Al-Wale dam is the same as it was dry in 2008.”

Pointing out that the reason for the dams drying up is their dependence on rainwater, she said: “Last years, the rains in the southern regions were poor, that’s why adequate amounts of water did not enter these dams.”

This Jordanian official also said: “The northern dams have not yet dried up, except for Shoaib Dam, which is a small dam with a capacity of more than 1,750,000 cubic meters and dries up every year at the end of September.”

