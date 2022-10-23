English
UK: Islamic charity donates food bags to students

SHAFAQNA-Amid harsh winter months due to rising prices, a British Islamic charity is donating hundreds of food packs to students in the UK.

Penny Appeal launched the Holiday Hunger program several years ago and has been serving food bags, which include meat packs, non-perishable food items to thousands of children.

The Wakefield-based charity donated the meals to children in Yorkshire and Humberside, the Northwest, West Midlands, and East and West London, during the school holidays.

“We have been working with Penny Appeal for a while now and the work it is doing regarding tackling holiday hunger is very important,” said Mohammed Azum, head of Carlton Bolling, a secondary school in Bradford, Great British Entrepreneur Awards reported.

Source : aboutislam

