[Video] Saudis display replica of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) sandals

SHAFAQNA- “Migration in the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad” exhibition in Saudi Arabia displayed replica of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) sandals; designed based on description of Islamic narrations.

The exhibition attempts to display the topic of Prophet Muhammad’s migration in the modern framework. It displays sandals that have been produced by artisans from Andalusia based on Ibn Asaker’s description, the Muslim hadith scholar in the sixth century. This exhibition will be held for nine months in different cities in Saudi Arabia.
Source: MD East News
