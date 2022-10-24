English
Mount Shaat in Oman [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Mount Shaat in Oman is a rock cliff that overlooks the Arabian Sea from a height of one thousand meters.

Mount Shaat is one of the beautiful landscapes in Dhofar Governorate in Oman.
This mount is a rock cliff that overlooks the Arabian Sea from a height of one thousand meters.
This mount has several trees especially in autumn that have converted it into one of the most prominent tourist destinations.
Mount Shaat in Rakhyut state near Yemen border is located on the slopes of Jabal al-Qamar and has a virgin and extraordinary nature.
Source: MD East News
