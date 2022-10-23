USA: Republicans & Democrats vie for power in Congress in Nov 8th midterm elections

SHAFAQNA- Midterms crucial to Joe Biden administration, as Republicans, Democrats vie for power in Congress. USA’s President Joe Biden has enjoyed the comfort of having a Democrat-controlled Congress during his first two years in office, but that could change come to the Nov 8th midterm elections.

Midterm elections are crucial to maintaining control of the USA’s House of Representatives and the Senate when it comes to introducing and passing new legislation.

As Americans head to the polls in a few weeks, their votes could affect the final two years of the Biden administration as Republicans and Democrats vie for control of both houses. Here is a look at what the midterms are and what is at stake when voters cast their ballots.

Source: aa

