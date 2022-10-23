English
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer about Khums on scholarship

Khums on Scholarship

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered the question about “Khums on Scholarship”.

Question & Answer

Question: Is Khums paid for the scholarship that is given to some university students?

Answer: Scholarship is not subject to khums, except for students who are employed, and receive scholarship and salary during their studies, i.e., education is a part of their job.

Related Fatwas

Khums on Capital

Question: Considering that the purchase price of the shop goods is different from the sale price, is the criterion for calculating the Khums of the shop inventory the purchase price or the sale price?

Answer: Calculate the goods at the price that can be received at the end of the Khums year.

