The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer on withdrawal of the endowment supervisor after accepting it

Fatwa on Withdrawal of Endowment Supervisor

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about “Withdrawal of the Endowment Supervisor after Accepting It”.

Question & Answer

Question 9: In a Waqf, the endower has designated the trustee and supervisor. Can the supervisor, after accepting the supervision, hand it over to someone else or hire a lawyer to carry out the supervision?

Answer: By obligatory caution, it is not permissible for the supervisor to relinquish the supervision after accepting it or handing it over to someone else. However, if the supervision is not dependent on the supervisor’s personal opinion, he can choose a pious and reliable person to do it on his behalf.

