Saudi Crown Prince Not Attending Arab Summit in Algeria

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not attend an upcoming Arab League summit in Algeria after his doctors advised him not to travel.

Saudi Arabia offered no immediate acknowledgement of the comments on Saturday (22 Oct 2022) by Algeria about the condition of Prince Mohammed, who has quickly risen to power under his 86-year-old father King Salman.

Statements carried in Arabic and French on the Algeria Press Service late on Saturday referred to a statement from the office of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune about a telephone call between him and Prince Mohammed.

In the call, Prince Mohammed “apologised for not being able to participate in the Arab Summit to be held on November 1 in Algiers, in accordance with the recommendations of doctors who advise him not to travel”, the statement read.

Source: aljazeera