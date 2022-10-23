English
Netherlands: police disperse planned Quran burning rally

SHAFAQNA-Police in Netherlands arrested a leader of far-right Islamophobic group Pegida, which ended the planned Quran burning rally of the group in Rotterdam before it started.

Anti-Islam movement Pegida earlier announced that they would gather in the city center of Rotterdam on Saturday to burn a copy of Quran, Muslims’ holy book.

As a small group of people attended the demonstration, the police warned the Pegida members on the grounds that they used hate speech.

