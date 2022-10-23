OIC information ministers’declaration highlighting need to develop mechanisms to fight Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-OIC information ministers adopted a declaration, highlighting the need to develop mechanisms by member states to fight disinformation and Islamophobia.

Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States emphasized the importance of cooperation among Member States in developing necessary mechanisms to fight disinformation and other related challenges of the Post-Truth era, and devising short, medium and long-term strategic processes in the total fight against disinformation.

According to the Istanbul Declaration adopted by the 12th Islamic Conference of Information Ministers (Combating Disinformation and Islamophobia in the Post-Truth Era), hosted by the Republic of Türkiye on Saturday, the ministers recognized the importance of focusing on specific issues and possible scenarios in the short term, multidimensional crisis communication and management and mechanisms to check the accuracy of information in the medium term, and news content, media literacy and digital media literacy in the long term.

The Istanbul Declaration underscored the need to combat Islamophobia/hatred against Islam in all its manifestations by presenting the truth about the magnanimous religion of Islam in an effective manner, utilizing new and emerging platforms and technological innovations.

