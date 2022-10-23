Canada: Islamic heritage display aims to educate students on Islamic History

Muslim Women of Cambridge is behind the showcase aimed at educating people on Islamic history in an effort to better understand one another.

“Conversations like this bring people together … to know each other more as a neighbor and as a friend, to learn about each other,” said Abiha Syed, co-chair and one of the founding members of the group that launched in 2017, noting Islamophobia has been on the rise over the last few years.

“It’s with the hope that we can reduce hate and spread more love,” she said.

Historical Muslim figures

The display features historic artifacts, calligraphy, profiles of Muslim figures and significant foods; it even offers hijabs for people to take home for free.

It includes a miniature Kaaba, which is at the center of Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, where Muslims go for pilgrimage each year.

Fauzia Wafai, the group’s community engagement coordinator, said there are several profiles of historical Muslim figures.

“Muslim heritage is rich in a sense that all the scholars, learners, scientists, mathematicians, authors have … made huge, huge investments of their time and did enormous work,” she said.

Wafai said, previously, the group has set up its displays at local libraries and other spaces, but this year, the group intentionally chose to partner with the city.

“I wanted to show this display to the public as acceptance from the city as well,” said Wafai.

Mayor Kathryn McGarry came by to see the display on Monday and spoke with members of the group.

“This is why it’s so important to have these kinds of displays. It educates others; it helps us to understand the richness of all of our cultures,” said McGarry. “We are a diverse inclusive community. This helps to celebrate this particular aspect of our diversity.”

“I am hoping that everybody who visits the city of Cambridge downstairs right now comes past the display during October to see what we’re all about,” she said.

People can check out the display until Oct. 29.

Source: IQNA