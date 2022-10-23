Vatican:Pope Francis calls for peace in Ethiopia

SHAFAQNA- At the Angelus on Sunday, pope Francis called on political leaders “to put an end to the suffering of the defenceless population” in Ethiopia, and “to find equitable solutions for a lasting peace throughout the country.”

Pope Francis said he is following the confict in Ethiopia with “trepidation,” and repeated “with heartfelt concern that violence does not resolve disagreements, but only increases the tragic consequences.”

He expressed his hope that the efforts of the various parties in the conflict “for dialogue and the pursuit of the common good” might “lead to a concrete path of reconciliation.”

Speaking after the Angelus, pope Francis invited people to pray for peace in Ukraine and in the world.