Israeli Supreme Court approves maritime border agreement with Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- The Supreme Court of Israel, while rejecting the petitions against the recent agreement to determine the maritime borders of the occupied territories and Lebanon, approved this agreement.

The Israeli Public Radio and Television (KAN) announced that the Supreme Court of this regime unanimously rejected the petitions against the agreement on the maritime borders of the occupied territories with Lebanon.

According to KAN’s report, following the ruling of the said court in approving the maritime border agreement with Lebanon, the Israeli cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting to approve the final draft of the agreement on Thursday of this week, and after that, the signing ceremony will be held.

It is worth noting that the Supreme Court, as the highest judicial body of the Israeli regime, had held a hearing last Thursday on the petitions of Itamar Ben Goyer, a representative of the parliament of this regime (Knesset) and other right-wing organizations against the maritime border agreement with Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the petitioners to the Supreme Court of Israel focused on whether a transitional cabinet could sign such an agreement on the eve of general elections in the occupied territories or whether a referendum should be held on this agreement and whether it should be submitted to the Knesset to approve it.

