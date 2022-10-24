Saudi Hajj Ministry announces insurance coverage of foreign Umrah Pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia announced that the cases covered by Umrah insurance include Coronavirus infection, public accidents, death, emergency health conditions and flight delays.

The ministry announced in a statement: “Umrah insurance is a mandatory document for foreign Umrah pilgrims and it is paid in the form of Umrah visa fees and covers insured persons up to 100,000 Saudi Riyals ($26,600).

Last August, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah decided to provide the conditions for performing Hajj and Umrah for foreign pilgrims with all types of visas.

The said ministry also announced that the condition of performing Umrah is to receive comprehensive health insurance for Umrah pilgrims, which includes coverage of the costs of Corona treatment, personal accidents that lead to death or disability, flight delays or cancellations, and other related matters.

Last July, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia announced the beginning of accepting visa requests for foreign pilgrims of the House of God from all countries of the world in order to perform Hajj and Umrah rituals and visit the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque.

Source: Shafaqna Persian