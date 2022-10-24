English
Lebanese health minister warns of cholera outbreak in this country

SHAFAQNA- After recording 80 new cholera cases, Firas al-Abyad, health minister of Lebanon said the number of infected cases has been increased to 169 cases.
He claimed that cholera outbreak is spreading rapidly and is more widespread among Syrian refugees.
Al-Abyad stated that besides contaminated water that is the main factor for increased infection to cholera, contaminated vegetables, irrigation water and contact with infected people are other factors affecting the disease transmission.
Last month, Lebanon recorded the first cholera case after 29 years.
It is noteworthy that between 1.3 to 4 millions of people are infected to this disease annually that is led to death of 21,143 persons.
Source: Arabi 21
