Indonesia and Iraq; Top participants in Umrah 2022

SHAFAQNA- Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that citizens of Indonesia and Iraq have had the highest attendance and participation in Umrah Rituals during the current year.

Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that since the beginning of 1444 AH, more than two million visas have been granted to citizens of 176 countries to perform Umrah.

Hani Al-Amiri, member of the National Committee for Hajj and Umrah pointed out that 150 service institutions and companies provide the best services to the guests of Bait allah al haram from the time of arrival until they return to their countries. The countries which had the highest participation in performing Umrah Rituals were Indonesia, Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia, India and Azerbaijan, respectively.

The General Presidency for the affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque also maintained that the number of pilgrims and worshipers that visited Masjid al-Haram during the first three months of 1444 AH reaches to more than 30 millions.

Likewise, the number of pilgrims visited the Prophet’s Mosque during the first three months in the current year has reached to more than 40 millions.