Discovery of 2700-year-old Assyrian carvings in Mosul, Iraq

SHAFAQNA- A US-Iraqi excavation team discovered eight carvings over 2700 years old in Mosul that displayed war scenes of Assyrian kings.

A local authority in the Department of Archeology in Mosul said: this discovery was found in the ancient region of al-Masqa gate as one of the old gates in the historical city of Nineveh governorate.

This gate was demolished by the Islamic State between 2014 and 2017.

The carvings belong to the Assyrian king, Sennacherib in 681-705 BC.