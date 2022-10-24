Iraq: Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine reveals Urban Development Project for Karbala’s Old City

SHAFAQNA- The Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine revealed the details of the Urban Development Project for the Old City of Karbala.

The Head of the Engineering Projects Department at Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine, Engineer Diaa Majeed Al-Sayegh, said in a statement: “The project was adopted by the Ministries of Municipalities and Planning, Karbala Province and Urban Planning departments.”

He added: “The Holy Shrine’s engineering staffs have started on the first phase of the Urban Development Project for the Old City, which includes the construction works of the Umm al-Baneen Courtyard located on the northern side of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine.”

Source: imhussain