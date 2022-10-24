English
Lebanon: Parliament fails to elect president for fourth time

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s parliament on Monday fails to elect president for fourth time. Aoun’s six-year term is set to end on Oct. 31.

Candidate Michel Mouawad, backed by the Lebanese Forces Party, got only 39 votes in Monday’s (24 Oct 2022) session, which was attended by 110 members of the 128-seat assembly.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri set the next session for October 27. In Lebanon, the president is limited to a single six-year term.

To win in the first round of voting, two-thirds of lawmakers in the 128-member assembly are needed, after which a simple majority suffices.

Source: aa

