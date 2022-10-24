Russia’s FM: Cooperation with OIC picking up pace

SHAFAQNA- Russia’s cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is picking up pace, Moscow said.

“Today we have stated that our dialogue with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is gaining momentum, spreading to new areas,” said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking at a news conference after a meeting with OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha.

Russia will take part in several planned OIC events this year, including meetings of ministers of economy, finance, and informatics, Lavrov told reporters following the meeting in Moscow.

According to Lavrov, the OIC secretary-general’s visit to Russia would include the signing of an agreement with Russia’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

