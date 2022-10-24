English
IOM: More than 40000 African migrants arrive in Yemen in 2022

SHAFAQNA- More than 40,000 African migrants have arrived in Yemen since 2022, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

“More than 40,000 migrants have landed on Yemen’s shores so far in 2022 according to displacement tracking matrix (DTM) estimates,” the IOM said in a statement.

The UN agency said women and children accounted for 30% of the migrants who had arrived in the war-ravaged country.

The IOM warned that the situation along Yemen’s border areas remains precarious, with continued reporting of violations against migrants.

