Vatican: Pope meets Emmanuel Macron

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis mew with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron in the Vatican.

According to a brief statement from the Holy See Press Office, the conversations were cordial and were especially focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“During the cordial discussions, which took place in the Secretariat of State,” it said, “the parties focused on matters of an international nature, starting from the conflict in Ukraine, with special attention to the humanitarian situation.”

“Particular consideration,” it continued, “was given to the region of the Caucasus, the Middle East, and Africa.”

After meeting with Pope Francis, President Macron met with Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and Multilateral Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

