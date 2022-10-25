Qatar: First separable stadium made of containers [video]

SHAFAQNA- Qatar has prepared eight stadiums, each with unique facilities, to host the 2022 World Cup.

The new stadiums have unique architectures and designs that use a combination of folklore, Qatari culture and the architectural art of this country.

Among these stadiums is Stadium 974, which is a pioneering project and a turning point in the design and construction of sports stadiums. This stadium has set an unprecedented record because it is the first stadium in the history of the World Cup that is completely separable and has a capacity of more than forty thousand spectators. This stadium is built from shipping containers and this number is Qatar’s international calling code.

Source: Shafaqna Persian