Italy: PM rejects fascism in her speech

SHAFAQNA- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on Tuesday (25 Oct 2022) also rejected any links with her country’s fascist past.

The prospect of a Eurosceptic, populist government leading the eurozone’s third-largest economy has sparked concern among Italy’s allies, particularly in the EU.

“Italy is fully part of Europe and the Western world,” Meloni told the lower house of parliament, adding that it would “continue to be a reliable partner of NATO in supporting Ukraine”.

Source: aljazeera