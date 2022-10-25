AEOI head: US sent message on JCPOA revival talks

SHAFAQNA-Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that the US had recently delivered a message announcing its readiness to continue talks over the revival of nuclear deal.

Mohammad Eslami said that the US conveyed its message three or four days ago, contrary to its position last month that talks with Iran were no longer on its agenda.

The official made the comment at a meeting with participants at the 18th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) underway in Tehran.

He also spoke about Iran’s nuclear activities, saying that the country’s nuclear program has been under extensive inspections by the UN atomic watchdog over the past decades.

Source :IRNA