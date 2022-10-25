UK: New prime minister starts appointing cabinet

SHAFAQNA-UK new prime minister has started to appoint his cabinet after being officially asked by the King to form a new government.

Rishi Sunak has promised to form a government of “all the talents” amid calls from senior Tories to appoint the best ministers available – rather than focusing on those who are loyal to him, as his two predecessors had done.

In his first speech as PM, Sunak promised to unite the nation “facing a profound economic crisis”.

Rishi Sunak has become Britain’s third prime minister within 50 days, after Liz Truss and Boris Johnson were forced to resign.

Source: news.sky