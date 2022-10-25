English
OCHA: Afghan Aid Plan has ‘staggering’ $3.14 billion gap

SHAFAQNA-Afghan Aid Plan has a gap of a “staggering” US$3.14 billion, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

“Some $614 million is urgently required to support priority winter preparedness activities such as upgrades and repairs to shelter and the provision of warm clothes and blankets,” the report said. “In addition, $154 million is needed to pre-position supplies, including food and livelihoods assistance, before areas get cut off by the weather.”

Source: tolonews

