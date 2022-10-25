UK: Leeds Council adopts definition for Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-Hoping to counter anti-Muslim prejudice, which is on the rise, the Leeds City Council has adopted a specific definition for Islamophobia.”

The definition followed a report published last week which showed nearly half of Leeds Muslims don’t feel treated as equal citizens.

With some people citing lack of faith in police and fear of repercussions, two thirds of those who faced Islamophobic attacks didn’t report it.

Source : aboutislam