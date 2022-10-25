Amnesty calls for probe into possible war crimes during offensive on Gaza

SHAFAQNA-The International Criminal Court (ICC) “must investigate unlawful attacks” and possible war crimes during Israel’s August offensive on the Gaza Strip, Amnesty International said in a news report.

The human rights advocacy organisation collected photographs of weapons fragments, satellite imagery and testimonies that it says amount to evidence that war crimes were committed in three separate attacks during the three-day bombing campaign.

Two were committed by Israel and killed six civilians despite Israel boasting about the precision of its attacks, according to the report.

The victims included a four-year-old boy, a teenager visiting his mother’s grave and a student at home with her family.

Source : middleeasteye