Qatar’s amir questions motives behind World Cup 2022 criticism

SHAFAQNA-Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has slammed an anti-Qatar campaign that has been levelled at the Gulf state since it won the bid to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“Since we won the honour of hosting the World Cup, Qatar has faced an unprecedented campaign that no other host nation has received. And we had handled it at first in good faith while considering some of the criticism positive and beneficial,” Sheikh Tamim told the Shura Council on Tuesday.

Source : dohanews