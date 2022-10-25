USA: Ground broken for first mosque in Northern Mississippi

SHAFAQNA- The ground has been broken to build a mosque and Muslim cemetery – a first for Northern Mississippi.

About 40 people gathered over the weekend to plant a set of Magnolia trees on a vacant 80-acre plot of land in a City of Horn Lake neighborhood. The site will eventually be transformed into a mosque. Participants said the trees symbolized the house of worship’s history-making role in the Magnolia State.

The project, called the Abraham House of God, is completed in about a year. When completed, the site will house a mosque and a Muslim cemetery.The mosque will have capacity for roughly 150 people.