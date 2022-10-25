USA: Ground broken for first mosque in Northern Mississippi

SHAFAQNA- The ground has been broken to build a mosque and Muslim cemetery – a first for Northern Mississippi.
About 40 people gathered over the weekend to plant a set of Magnolia trees on a vacant 80-acre plot of land in a City of Horn Lake neighborhood. The site will eventually be transformed into a mosque. Participants said the trees symbolized the house of worship’s history-making role in the Magnolia State.
The project, called the Abraham House of God, is completed in about a year. When completed, the site will house a mosque and a Muslim cemetery.The mosque will have capacity for roughly 150 people.
Horn Lake officials initially rejected the building permit last year, amid vocal opposition from some residents. The mosque’s founders sued on the basis of religious discrimination, citing baseless reasons given for denial as well as public comments indicating anti-Muslim sentiment.
While the city denied allegations, a federal judge ordered the project to move forward earlier this year under a consent decree. An additional permit for the site’s planned accompanying burial ground was also recently approved.
Source: wknofm.org