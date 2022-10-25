International Conference of Orientalism and Imam al-Husayn (AS) to be held in 2023

SHAFAQNA- The International Conference of Orientalism and Imam al-Husayn (A.S) will be held on 12th-13th May 2023 at Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine in Karbala, Iraq.

“Imam al-Husayn (PBUH) – International and Eternal” is the slogan of the upcoming international conference held by The Warith al-Anbiya Institute for Specialized Studies on Imam al-Husayn (PBUH) under the Holy Shrine of Imam al-Husayn (PBUH).

The conference, which focuses on how Imam al-Husayn (PBUH) was viewed and recorded in the orientalist heritage, has just published their brochure on their conference, Orientalism and Imam al-Husayn (PBUH), that will commence from the 12th-13th of May 2023.

The Institute invites researchers, experts and other interested writers to contribute with their works following the topics and guidelines mentioned in the brochure. The best contributions will be awarded.

OBS: The Institute accepts contributions in English, Arabic, and Persian.

Deadline for submission of any contribution is 31st of December 2022.

Contributions or questions are received at:

Mail:

istishraq@warithanbia.com

WhatsApp and Telegram:

+9647850314150

The brochure can be downloaded from the following link:

https://warithanbia.com/?id=311

The Institute’s Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0LggyLk9G/?igshid=NzNkNDdiOGI=

The Institute’s Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/801248943306190/posts/pfbid0BGS4KFLLahPwEcHef4Qs72pyuMHwwE3Ut5Quf7NqcpF6WpsQpuv95tN3bYC1DLrLl/

