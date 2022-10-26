Karbala University unveils its first international conference

SHAFAQNA- The Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology of Karbala University announced the holding of its first international conference on data science and intelligent computing with the slogan of “Artificial intelligence is a necessity, not a choice”.

Ahmed Abdulhadi Al-Asadi, the head of the organizing committee for this conference, said: “The first international conference under the supervision of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the President of Karbala University, the supervision of the Iraqi Media and Communications Committee and the scientific supervision of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers will be held in Iraq.”

He added: “This conference will be held between November 1 and 2 in the city of Fariha on the Karbala-Babel route, and experts in this field will be invited from Iraq and the countries that will participate.”

Referring to the sending of invitations to holy shrines in Karbala and other cities, Al-Asadi said that this conference is the first of its kind and researchers at the level of professors inside and outside Iraq will present several specialized studies in this field.

Source: Shafaqna Persian